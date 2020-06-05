Midlothian Mayor Reno Joins Leaders in Speaking Out Against Injustice

Mayor Reno Says Leaders Should Speak Out Against Injustice

In the past few days many Midlothian residents have wondered why Mayor Reno has been silent on the racial issues. Today, Reno posted his thoughts on

I have been watching events unfold across our nation in response to the underlying issues of racial bias and systemic racism. As the mayor of Midlothian, I think it is important that all of our leaders speak out against injustice and speak up for those who do not feel heard.

Obviously, there is a lot of hurt and anger surrounding the death of George Floyd, along with the underlying issues; understandably so. I hope that as a community, we can give each other the space to mourn, the grace to air our grievances in public without fear of judgement or retribution, and that we can offer mercy to each other as we all listen, learn, and live accordingly. I pray that in our community, we can peaceably demonstrate to show our support for basic human rights and dignity. I pray that the citizens of Midlothian will come together as a community and seek to understand one another. I would be honored to take part in any effort I can to make that happen.

I also want to say that I have the highest regard and respect for the members of the Midlothian Police Department. This week our Police Chief Carl Smith shared a message that stated the department’s pledge to serve all of our citizens with honor, integrity, and equity. I just want to emphasize that I have always known this to be the case.

That said, there is certainly more we can do to combat racial ignorance and raise awareness in our community. For my part, I will do all I can to ensure that people of every race, creed, and color feel safe participating in City meetings and events. Additionally, I encourage those who want to get involved, to visit our website to complete an application to serve on a board or commission. https://www.midlothian.tx.us/771/Boards-Commissions

