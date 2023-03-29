Midlothian Bidder Notice 2023-24 Fire Hydrant Progam

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Agent will be received at the Midlothian Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall until 10:00 AM, TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and the performing of all work required in the construction of the 2023-2024 Fire Hydrant Program. and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves the installation of 10 fire hydrant assemblies on existing water lines at specified locations, determined and specified by the city staff and as shown in the contract.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank form of proposal furnished. Bids shall be delivered to Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “2023-2024 FIRE HYDRANT PROGRAM – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 10:00 AM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023.” The successful BIDDER may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request.

No bid may be changed, amended or modified by telegram or otherwise after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

Bid security in the form of Cashier’s Check, Bid Bond or other negotiable instrument in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into a contract and execute bonds and insurance as outlined in the specifications and Instructions to Bidders.

PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined without charge at the Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065 and at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., 801 Cherry St., Unit #11, Suite 1300, Fort Worth, TX 76102. (KHA office hours: Monday-Thursday – 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM; Friday – 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM). Copies of such instruments may be downloaded at no cost or purchased on-line through CivCast at http://civcastusa.com. Online purchase price will be dependent upon product ordered (full size plans, individual sheets, half size plans, project manuals). Prospective Bidders must register with the procurement website as a plan holder, even if contract documents are obtained from a plan room or other site. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this procurement website.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within forty five (45) days after date on which bids are opened.