VERTICAL HORIZON AND LITTLE TEXAS TO HEADLINE 39TH ANNUAL MAIN STREET FEST IN GRAPEVINE, TEXAS

Tickets on Sale Now for the festival happening May 19, 20 and 21

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (March 28, 2023) – A little bit country and a little bit pop rock and roll! Grapevine’s 39th Annual Main Street Fest, A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is proud to announce headliners Vertical Horizon and Little Texas!

Vertical Horizon catapulted to meteoric success in the late 90’s with their first studio-produced album “Everything You Want,” which sold two million copies. The pop rock band’s title song went to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Top 40 charts and was the most played single of the year 2000. Other top songs of theirs include, “You’re a God,” and “Best I’ve Ever Had.” See them on the Main Stage Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 p.m.

Little Texas will headline the Main Stage Friday, May 19, at 9:30 p.m. The band burst on the scene in the 90’s with their debut album “First Time for Everything.” They quickly became one of the top country bands of the decade, racking up three Number One hits and winning the ACM award for Top Vocal Group of 1993. Thirty years later they’re still performing their hits including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and “Kick a Little.”

Main Street Fest in Historic Downtown Grapevine is a fun event for all ages, with a carnival, artisans, shopping, food, craft brews, A Taste of Texas, the Craft Brew Experience, and much more. Live music will be featured along Main Street from tribute bands including Blaze of Glory, Dunn & Brooks and King George.

Your ticket to Main Street Fest will automatically get you access to the shows. Tickets on sale now! Adults are $9, Children (6-12) and seniors (62+) are $5. Weekend Pass Pins are $20 each. For tickets or more information on festival hours, parking and free shuttle service visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest.

Make it a Grapevine getaway. For information on hotels, restaurants, shopping, and more visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.