Local KIDpreneurs Invited to Join Kids Business Fair

Local KIDpreneurs are invited and encouraged to join Young Legacy Builders Kids Business Fair at Armstrong Park amphitheater in Duncanville July 23. The second annual Fair, organized by John C. and Doniqua (Dede) Ewing, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

This exciting opportunity invites local youth ages 7-18 to showcase their unique business ideas at the Kids Business Fair. The KIDpreneurs are asked to create, develop, and bring their product or ideas to market at the free outdoor event that is open to the public. Along with the friends and family of each of the 35-50 participants, the community is invited to attend and show their support for the youth marketplace.

Young Legacy Builders

John and Doniqua Ewing are the founders of Young Legacy Builders. The Young Legacy Builders Kids Business Fair is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and by generous support from donors and volunteers.

“We all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation,” the founders said in a statement on their childrensbusinessfair.org/Duncanville site.

Applications for KIDpreneurs to participate in the Kids Business Fair and more information about the event are found on the childrensbusinessfair.org/Duncanville site. The Business Fair is designed to give children the experience of selling a product or service. One important rule: If a parent is found selling or promoting a child’s product or service, their child’s business will be disqualified from the competition.

KIDpreneurs Take Charge

Parents of younger children may sit in the booth, but the children should be responsible for set up, customer interaction, and sales.

The Children’s Business Fair originated when Jeff and Laura Sandefer and a few other families hoped to spark a sense of wonder and entrepreneurship in their children. They created the first Acton Children’s Business Fair in Austin in 2007. That year, there were seven entrepreneurs and around 25 attendees. Now, there are over 115 entrepreneurs and 1,500 attendees at the Acton Children’s Business Fair in Austin.