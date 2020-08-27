Methodist Mansfield Names Vice President of Finance

Faustino Flores Named Vice President of Finance Methodist Mansfield

MANSFIELD –Wednesday, Aug. 26, Faustino Flores has joined Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as vice president of finance. In this new role, he is responsible for providing financial management, capital and growth planning, operating budget, and help achieve strategic and operational initiatives. He also serves as Compliance Officer for Methodist Mansfield.

Prior to joining Methodist Mansfield, Faustino served as market CFO/ACFO for the Carondelet Hospitals in Tenet’s Tucson market. His professional career includes more than 30 years of financial management including 9 years with Tenet Healthcare at the Hospitals of Providence in El Paso Texas.

“Tino is an accomplished leader in the financial health care industry. His professional talents and open, personal style are well suited for guiding Methodist Mansfield’s to a continued level of financial excellence as we continue to grow and serve the health care needs of the communities we serve,” says Juan Fresquez Jr., president, Methodist Mansfield.

Tino has a solid track record of driving financial innovation and achieving organizational success. Tino is a native Texan and BBA graduate of The University of Texas at El Paso.

