Meet Guitar Legends At Dallas International Guitar Festival This May

Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) returns to Market Hall May 5-7. Live performances by over 60 local, regional and national artists are featured here, at the world’s largest and oldest guitar show.

DIGF hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There is continuous music throughout the festival, with two outdoor stages. Dallas Market Hall at 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas offers ample free parking for those attending the show.

Dallas International Guitar Festival

From its 1978 start here, the Dallas International Guitar Festival has drawn musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities from around the world. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse at their leisure among thousands of new and vintage guitars. Vendors also feature basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, keyboards, music memorabilia, and many other items. The festival features hundreds of booths and exhibits, where guests can meet guitar legends and up-and-coming artists, or get tips at instructional clinics.

Enjoy listening to the best local and regional bands on the festival’s stages. The 2023 DIGF Concert headliners include Australian blues/rocker Orianthi, Eric Johnson, Philip Sayce, Ariel Posen, Greg Koch, Johnny A, Redd Volkaert, Monte Montgomery, Andy Timmons, and many more.

Girls of Guitar

The Girls of Guitar concert stage has proved increasingly popular with fans, and is moving to Saturday afternoon this year. Music starts at 2 p.m. with Nicole Cerminara playing. Sadie Johnson follows at 3:30 p.m., with Nili Brosh at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Australian singer/songwriter Orianthi, who has performed with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, and others, takes the stage for what promises to be a rousing session.

Additional artists appearing this year include Larry Mitchell, Chris Rodriguez, South Austin Moonlighters, Kara Grainger, Alan Haynes, and Tommy Taylor. Chris Duarte, Rocky Athas, Jimmy Wallace, Buddy Whittington, Mike Gage, Rachel Stacy, Michael Holmes, and Nathanial Murphy are also featured.

Danny Ross, Giacomo Turra, Quinton Hope, Tone Summers, Artur Menezes, Andrew Supulski, Arnie Newman, Mathew Scott, Michael Weber, and Van Wilks will also perform. Other performers include Forrest Lee Jr., Sadie Johnson, Jason Wells, Empiires, Denny Jiosa, Petty Theft, Robert Miller, and Jackie Don Loe. Rockin’ Robert T, Jesse Spradlin, Anthony Cullins, Nate Gregory, Jay Cober and the Backline, The Boogiemen, Triple Forte, and Black Rock Candy are also featured at the Guitar Festival.

A special showcase that should prove a “Must See” for guitar players and music fans, will feature Andy Timmons and Josh Scott. They are presenting an exciting seminar, The Technology of Jimi Hendrix.” Timmons, a well-known guitar virtuoso, will play while Scott shows slides and photos of Hendrix playing. The event features vintage gear (and about $10K worth of vintage pedals) for Timmons to use in the session. Please check the schedule at guitarshow.com for exact times.

Texas 10 Under 20 Stage

The Texas 10 under 20 stage features musicians or bands with members under 20 years old. The 10 under 20 contest will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear the best in new young talent from the Lone Star State. Ten finalists under the age of twenty are chosen from competing bands and solo artists across all genres of music to perform in this live showcase Sunday.

DIGF is sponsored by Vintage Guitar Magazine, Heritage Auctions, Category 5 Amps, RockStars of Tomorrow, Soundbridge, Jimmy Wallace Guitars, Reverend Guitars, MOJOTone, Guitar Workshop Plus, Kebo’s Bass Works, Hercules, Fuller’s VIntage Guitar, Eastman, Chicago Music Exchange, Heritage Guitars, ErnieBall, Carter Vintage Exchange, PaigeCapo, Guitar House of Tulsa.

Dallas International Guitar Show ticket prices are as follows: General admission one day $30, two days $50, and three days $70. One day VIP $55, two day VIP $90, and three day VIP tickets $110. Updated schedules of performances and advance tickets for the Dallas International Guitar Festival are available online at guitarshow.com.