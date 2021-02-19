NO SCHOOL In Arlington ISD Until 2/24

Virtual instruction will resume districtwide on Wednesday, Feb. 24. We will continue to update everyone with new information through email, at https://bddy.me/3aAMMFp and on Facebook and Twitter.

“Mother Nature dealt us a hard blow,” said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent, Arlington ISD. “Today, we have 26 locations with damage and many more that aren’t safe for school on Monday. We know our families and our teachers are facing many of the same challenges at their homes. We want everyone to take Monday and Tuesday of next week to focus on their needs, but be ready to resume school remotely on Wednesday.”

Cavazos goes on to say that while he is hopeful that all schools will re-open for in-person learning on Thursday, he isn’t convinced. “We have a few schools with major damage from flooding and at least two schools with damaged boilers. These are major repairs that are going to take time.”

Arlington ISD maintenance crews and contractors have been and will continue to assess, repair and inspect each facility to make for a safe re-opening next week where possible. Repairs may be limited due to a shortage of parts and resources as the entire DFW area is working on repairs.

To keep families and students updated on the status of their school, the district created a winter weather page. The page contains information on meal service locations, City of Arlington alerts, community resources and more.

Arlington ISD Meal Distribution

Meal Distribution will take place on Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23 from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM at these locations. Lunches and the next day’s breakfast included in the distribution.