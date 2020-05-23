Six New COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

Forty One Active COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

May 22, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 295 cases of COVID-19, including 242 recoveries.

These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 44 year-old female of Ennis, a 26 year-old female and 50 year-old male of Red Oak, and a 36 year-old female, 39 year-old female, and 48 year-old male of Waxahachie.

Save

DSHS has notified the Office of Emergency Management they will not be distributing updated cases later today or through the Memorial Day weekend. Ellis County will continue to report on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by DSHS.

As of today, DSHS has reported 3,911 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

It’s important to note that while the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has been lifted, the CDC and state of Texas still recommend you to practice social distancing.

Save

Comments

comments