Lotto Texas® in-state jackpot prize is the seventh largest in game history

AUSTIN – The largest Lotto Texas® jackpot in more than 12 years continues to soar, as the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, April 19 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $73 million – the seventh-largest advertised jackpot prize in Lotto Texas history. The current jackpot ranks as the second largest jackpot in North America and third largest in the world. In North America, Lotto Texas sits behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $251 million for the Wednesday, April 19 drawing. Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $44.2 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, April 22 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $74 million.

“The excitement that’s been generated by this Lotto Texas jackpot has led to outstanding sales figures for the Texas Lottery during the last several days, which means more revenue for the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “While we’re looking forward to congratulating at least one winner for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind everyone to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Lotto Texas has boasted five different winning jackpot drawings in the $70 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Oct. 21, 2009 drawing, when an advertised $76 million prize was claimed by MAED Trust, which purchased the winning ticket at H-E-B Pantry Foods #288 SST in Alvin. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 92nd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run. For players that choose the game’s popular add-on feature – Extra! – for $1 more per Play, non-jackpot prizes could be increased by up to $10,000. Since being introduced in April 2013, Extra! has produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record-setting year in FY 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In the April 17 drawing, 62,876 Lotto Texas tickets, including those that played Extra!, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $13,066.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Wednesday. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $80.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $210 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.