Dallas County Commemorates County Health Day With 14 Pop-up Vaccine Clinics

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
DCHHS COVID 19 and flu vaccine poster

DALLAS, Texas — As part of National County Government Month, observed in April, Dallas County is commemorating County Health Day by highlighting several efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of residents. Through the remainder of April, there will be 8 vaccine clinics hosted by the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) and 14 health screening events hosted by Parkland Health throughout Dallas County.

Like the nation’s 3,069 counties, Dallas County, the 8th largest county in the United States, fulfills a vast range of responsibilities and delivers services that touch nearly every aspect of our residents’ lives. For services such as low-cost STD testing, residents are encouraged to call (214) 819-1819 to schedule an appointment at the Dallas County Health and Human Services Sexual Health Clinic. DCHHS offers vaccinations to children 18 years of age or younger who are eligible for the Texas Vaccine for Children program.

To schedule an immunization appointment or for more information, residents may call (214) 819-2163. To enroll in or for more information about one of several chronic disease prevention programs, including the Asthma Home Visit Control Program and the Diabetes Prevention Program, resident may call (214) 819-5115.

“DCHHS is committed to improving the quality of life of every Dallas County resident through our essential programs and services,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director/Health Authority. “DCHHS celebrates County Health Day and encourages the community to take advantage of the many resources we have available.”

“My job as a county commissioner is to make decisions that support public health, the safety and well-being of Dallas County residents. Your health contributes to public health, so I urge all of residents to visit one of the scheduled health clinic events,” said Dr. Theresa Daniel, Dallas County Commissioner, District 1.

DCHHS also provides a number of human services that can contribute to the improvement of residents’ housing and overall wellbeing. For assistance paying for electric, gas, or water bills, Dallas County residents may call 214-819-1848. Renters or low-income property owners may also receive assistance making necessary improvements to their homes in preparation for the summer by calling the DCHHS weatherization assistance program at 214-819-1976. And for home loan counseling or for services in preparation of purchasing a home, such as credit repair workshops, residents may call 214-819-6060.

Residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at their nearest pharmacy or health care provider, or at any upcoming DCHHS clinic, where they would receive a $25 Walmart gift card. Upcoming DCHHS vaccine clinics include the following:

Name

Address

Dates

Time

Austin Bluff Apartments

7070 W. Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TX 75236

April 13th

1PM-4PM

East Grove Apartments

11611 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

April 14th

3PM-6PM

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

7550 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX  75232

April 15th

10AM-2PM

Margaret Cove Head Start

2919 Troy St, Dallas, TX 75210

April 21st

10AM-12PM

Colonial Tepeyac Apartments

5880 Bernal St, Dallas, TX 75212

April 21st

3PM-6PM

Iglesia Adventista Dallas del Norte

3751 Merrell Rd, Dallas, TX 75229

April 28th

10AM-12PM

Kidd Springs Park

711 W Canty St, Dallas, TX  75208

April 29th

9AM-1PM

Dallas Market Hall

2200 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX  75207

April 29th

11AM-3PM

Full Gospel Tabernacle Churches Inc

623 E Woodin Blvd, Dallas, TX  75216

May 20th

9AM-12PM

Iglesia Adventista Dallas del Norte

3751 Merrell Rd, Dallas, TX 75229

May 26th

10AM-12PM

West Dallas Multipurpose Center

2828 Fish Trap Rd, Dallas, TX  75212

June 10th

10AM-2PM

DC Employee Health Fair

600 Commerce St, Dallas, TX  75202

June 22nd

10AM-3PM

Hiawatha Williams Recreation Center

2976 Cummings St, Dallas, TX 75216

June 24th

10AM-2PM

Cambodian Buddhist Temple

5701 Crystal Lake Blvd, Dallas, TX  75236

June 24th

11AM-2PM

New Light Church

1300 S. Beltline Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

July 22nd

10AM-1PM

 

Dallas County residents who lack access to reliable transportation may find free or low-cost transportation assistance to these and other health-related appointments by searching social care networks such as 2-1-1, at findhelp.org, or AARP’s transportation finder for residents who are 50+ years by calling 888-485-4223. Additionally, Parkland Health members enrolled in STAR Medicaid qualify for free ride services.

For information on upcoming vaccine and health screening clinics hosted by Parkland Health, residents may visit: www.parklandhealth.org/communitycalendar. To make an appointment or to find a doctor, residents may also reach the Parkland Patient Access Center at 214-266-4000.

Previous articleLotto Texas® in-state jackpot prize is the seventh largest in game history
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.