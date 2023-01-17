Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight

Facebook

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:

All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.

All lanes of northbound Loop 12 will also be closed at the Texas Plaza Drive off-ramp to SH 183 during this time.

Signed detours will be in place, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors. Be alert to various lane closures on frontage roads in these areas throughout the week.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project reconstructing the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated for overall completion in spring 2024, weather permitting.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.