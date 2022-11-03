2022 Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Veterans Day in November 11 and many restaurants are offering free meals or discounts for veterans.

54th Street Grill & Bar – November 11, 2022

Free entrée valued at up to $12 on Veterans Day for Veterans and active-duty service members who dine inside a 54th Street location.

7-Eleven – November 11, 2022

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.

Applebee’s – November 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

Bar Louie – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Louie Nation is offering a free craft burger or flatbread of your choice to all active-duty military and Veterans.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – November 11, 2022

A free meal for Veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Veterans Day.

BJ’s Restaurant – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service. Options are: bacon cheeseburger, bacon-guacamole deluxe burger, deep dish ziti, grilled chicken alfredo, jumbo spaghetti & meatballs, soup/salad combo, parmesan-crusted chicken, Mediterranean chicken pita tacos, or classic crispy chicken sandwich.

Bob Evans – November 11, 2022

There’s plenty to look forward to if you’re near a Bob Evans location on Veterans Day. The chain is offering seven homestyle menu items for Veterans for free on November 11, including country fried steak and crispy fried chicken.

Veterans and active duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh dishes when they dine in:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, with a choice of premium breakfast meat. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.

Sunrise: Two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, and your choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.

•

• Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

•

• Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, fresh milk and dried cranberries or honey-roasted pecans.

•

• Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Bowl & Barrel (Texas) – November 11, 2022

Current and former military service members can each get a complimentary burger in a bag on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings – November 11, 2022

All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

California Pizza Kitchen – November 8-10, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID can grab a free meal and non-alcoholic drink from a pre-selected menu at California Pizza Kitchen for dine-in or takeout. California Pizza Kitchen will be donating 20% of all sales from November 8 at November 10 to Disabled American Veterans.

Caribou Coffee – November 11, 2022

Free small brewed coffee for Veterans, active-duty military and their spouse.

Chicken Salad Chick – November 11, 2022

Free Chick Special and regular drink on Veterans Day.

Chick-fil-A – November 11, 2022

Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2022

All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cicis Pizza – November 11, 2022

Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

Cotton Patch Café – November 11, 2022

Head over to the Cotton Patch Café’, where every Veterans Day, all its restaurants are proud to serve its award-winning Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken free to all Veterans and active-duty military.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – military family appreciation month/November 11, 2022

During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny’s – November 11, 2022

On November 11, Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – November 11, 2022

Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, Veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

El Fenix – November 11, 2022

Veterans eat a free taco dinner on Veterans Day. Choose from two Chicken or beef tacos, served with rice and beans.

Freebirds World Burrito – November 11, 2022

Free chips and dip for Veterans and active-duty military. Choose from queso blanco, guacamole or salsa.

Golden Corral – November 14, 2022

Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 14 from 5pm – close. Golden Corral will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

Hard Rock Café – November 11, 2022

On November 11, both active-duty and retired military can receive a free Legendary Steak Burger at the Hard Rock Cafe. They can also take advantage of the Hard Rock Cafe’s military discount of 15% off other items.

Hooters – November 11, 2022

On Friday, November 11, all Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide, will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées:

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Hooters Burger

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hopdoddy burger bar – November 11, 2022

Free classic burger with cheese for Veterans on Veterans Day. Redeemable for in-store dining or to-go orders placed by phone.

IHOP – November 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11 from 7am-7pm. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Ikea – November 11, 2022

Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required.

Kolache Factory – November 11, 2022

Enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size) on Veterans Day. All Veterans and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 are eligible.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Little Caesars – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

Logan’s Roadhouse – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, all active-duty military and Veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available 3 – 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

The menu includes Bayou Shrimp, Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Plate, and Steak Tips, as well as side options including Chips, Cole Slaw, Corn, Fries, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes and Rice.

Luna Grill – November 11-13, 2022

Luna is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal November 11 to November 13 to any active-duty or Veteran member of the armed forces at all locations.

Macaroni Grill – November 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, all Veterans and active military receive a free mom’s ricotta meatballs + spaghetti with military ID.

Melting Pot – November 11, 2022

Veterans eat for free on Veterans Day at select Melting Pot locations with the purchase of regular-priced four-course meals. Veterans must show military IDs.

Menchie’s – November 11, 2022

Cool off with a free six ounces of frozen yogurt when you present your military ID on November 11.

MOD Pizza – November 11, 2022

Sign up to receive a buy-one-get-one-free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8, and MOD will send you a coupon on Nov. 9 to redeem on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden – November 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

On The Border Free Entree – November 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free pick-two combo meal.

Outback Steakhouse – November 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

Peet’s Coffee – November 11, 2022

Free drip coffee or tea to members of our U.S. military and Veterans on Veterans Day.

Perry’s Steakhouses – November 11, 2022

Free pork chop dinner for U.S. active military and Veterans on Veterans Day with the purchase of a dinner entrée.

QuikTrip (QT) – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, enjoy a free Big Q or coffee. Current and former military, show ID at checkout.

RA Sushi – November 11, 2022

Retired and active military receive a free shareable meal today when you dine in on Veterans Day.

Red Robin – November 11, 2022

One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Fri., November 11. Dine-in only.

Smashburger – November 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military get a free double classic smash on Veterans Day.

Smokey Bones – November 11, 2022

Free desserts on Veterans Day, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for active-duty members and Veterans.

Smoothie King – November 11, 2022

Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

And new this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Taco Cabana – November 11, 2022/second Tuesday of every month

All Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free ground beef or shredded chicken taco on Veterans Day and on the second Tuesday of every month. Use COUPON290.

Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2022

On November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Torchy’s Tacos – November 11, 2022

Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks – November 11, 2022

All Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill – November 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, all past and present military members get a free entrée or individual pizza with the purchase of a second of equal or greater value.

Wendy’s – November 11, 2022

Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

White Castle – November 11, 2022

White Castle is offering several free meal options for Veterans Day on November 11 for those with a military or Veterans ID, including a Free Breakfast Combo or Castle Combo Nos. 1 to 6.

Yard House – November 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on Veterans Day with a valid military ID. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Zaxby’s – November 11, 2022

At participating locations only, all Veterans and current military get free boneless wings on Veterans Day.