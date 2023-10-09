La Madeleine Features Fall-Forward Dessert Menu

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

La Madeleine is featuring pumpkin and spice and everything nice in their delicious new fall-forward dessert menu at all 20+ North Texas locations. Several new and traditional favorites include a melt-in-your mouth Turtle Cheesecake, a sublime carrot cake, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte. The latte is a mix of fall spices, pumpkin, espresso, and milk, sprinkled with cinnamon ($4.19).

My husband and I recently stopped by our nearest La Madeleine location in the Parks Mall at Arlington to sample several of their fall menu dessert items. After enjoying my go-to favorite La Madeleine’s lunch (chicken salad on croissant sandwich) I was eager to try the new Turtle Cheesecake ($4.79).

Described as “an indulgent take on the classic cheesecake with whipped cream, a caramel and chocolate drizzle and sweet candied pecans,” this decadent concoction is simply too good to share. Thankfully, my husband isn’t much of a cheesecake lover, so it was all mine.

La Madeleine Fall Spice Desserts

We did agree to split the delicious and quite large slice of carrot cake. Described as a “flavorful mix of brown sugar, rich spices and walnuts all topped with a classic cream cheese frosting and candy carrot.” La Madeleine’s carrot cake slices are priced starting at $5.99, and are sized for sharing. (Prices vary by café location).

We took home a box with the Pumpkin Streusel Muffin- (a seasonal pumpkin muffin with a sweet, cinnamon-sugar streusel topping, $2.99) and Caramel Apple Danish- (flakey, buttery puff pastry with a classic apple filling, topped with a sweet caramel sauce, starting at $3.99). Since I’m the early bird breakfast eater in our family, chances are good that yummy-looking muffin will be all mine!

Last Thanksgiving we picked up our family’s holiday meal, featuring perfectly cooked and seasoned turkey and ham with all the trimmings at the Parks Mall La Madeleine. I’m tempted to do the same thing this year. It’s lovely not to be stuck in the kitchen during family time, while still serving a feast that everyone will love.

To find your closest La Madeleine, and check out their fall menu items, please visit lamadeleine.com.