Enchant® Christmas Announces a ‘Night of Giving For Dallas Stars’ Legacy Project

Proceeds From December 15 Ticket Sales Go To Dallas Stars’ Legacy Project

DALLAS, TX – The spirit of Christmas is all about giving and bringing joy to others, and the Dallas Stars, Enchant® Christmas and the Dallas Stars Foundation strongly embrace that belief. As part of their ongoing community missions, these three organizations are partnering for an Enchant Christmas ‘Night of Giving,’ benefiting St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

Proceeds from the Wednesday, December 15 ticket sales and skate rentals will be donated to the Dallas Stars’ legacy project. Throughout the evening, in addition to enjoying the magical holiday experience, guests will have an opportunity to meet the leaders of the school, as well as members of the Dallas Stars Ice Girls squad and beloved mascot, Victor E. Green.

Enchant Christmas transforms the Esplanade at Fair Park this holiday season, where guests embark on an unforgettable journey of awe and wonder — a world where Christmas comes to life… and to light. Whimsical and wonderful down to the very last snowflake, guests can slide down the breathtaking Ice Skating Trail, sample gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visit the artisan Christmas market on the way to meet the Big Man himself, and take the reins of an all-new holiday adventure in the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen. ‘The Great Search’, Enchant’s original adventure, takes guests on a quest to find Santa’s nine missing reindeer lost in a storm to save Christmas.

To attend the ‘Night of Giving’ and support St. Philip’s School, purchase tickets at EnchantChristmas.com. Tickets for the December 15th celebration start at $20 for adults and $19 for kids, amongst VIP experiences and group packages.

Enriching The Lives of Those In Need

The heart of the Dallas Stars Foundation is to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need. Foundation programs include health and education such as ‘Fitness Stars’ and ‘’Stick with Reading’, the building of ball hockey courts and playgrounds, and providing grants and scholarships throughout the community. For more information, visit nhl.com/stars/community.

St. Philip’s School and Community Center is a private Christian school in southern Dallas, serving approximately 240 students in grades PK2 through 6th grade, and a multifaceted community center, providing athletic, educational, and social services to more than 4,000 children, youth, and adults annually. For more information, visit stphilips1600.org.

Enchant Christmas is an immersive Christmas experience. It creates magical memories for the whole family through stadium-sized live events and virtual experiences. The magic that makes the holiday season bright comes alive with each and every one of Enchant Christmas’ experiences.

Enchant Christmas is produced by Enchant Studios. Serving Canada and the U.S. since 2010, Enchant Studios specializes in the design and implementation of tailor-made lighting experiences for public spaces. Their passion is crafting visual and virtual experiences that encourage interaction and creates a festive atmosphere for guests to enjoy.