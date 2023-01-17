Life School Waxahachie Names New Head Football Coach

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Waxahachie, TX, January 17, 2023 – Life High School Waxahachie (UIL 4A-Div 1) has named Sam Riepe as its next head football coach, effective January 13, 2023. Riepe was named the defensive coordinator of the Life School Mustangs last season after serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Maypearl Panthers. As Head Football Coach in Maypearl, he led the team to the playoffs in consecutive years; and as Athletic Director, his staff led 31 programs to qualify for state playoffs during the 2020-2022 seasons. Riepe has 13 years of experience in education, has served in a variety of roles, and brings a wealth of experience to Life High School Waxahachie.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Life High School Waxahachie,” stated Riepe. “Life has the facilities, athletes, and support system in place to build a winning tradition in football and make the playoffs on a consistent basis. I look forward to leading a great staff and using the best game in the world to build men with great character.”

Riepe earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of North Texas and a master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin, where he obtained his principal certification. He has been married for 20 years to Kim Riepe, and they have a 9-year-old son, Bryce, who participates in baseball, basketball and football. Kim Riepe serves in Academics at Life School as the Director of Leadership.

More than 45 applicants expressed interest in the position of head football coach. But, it became clear to the interview committee that Riepe was the best fit.

Athletic Director Scott Thrush said, “Coach Riepe is one of the hardest workers I know, and he has a love and passion for student-athletes and developing them into leaders for life. One of the first things I noticed about Riepe the first few weeks after being hired as defensive coordinator last season, was how he knew all the athlete’s names after being with us for just a short time. That validated to me that he’s a relationship guy and a player’s coach. We are excited to name Riepe as the leader of the football program, and we look forward to where he will take the Mustang program.”