Duncanville Police Respond to Call on Shooting with Injury

Duncanville, TX – On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 6:17 p.m., Duncanville Police Officers

responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injury at Center Ridge Apartments located at 700 W

Center Street, in the City of Duncanville, Texas. Upon arrival, officers found one adult male with multiple gunshot

wounds. The male was transported by Duncanville Emergency Medical Services to Methodist Dallas Medical

Center where he was soon thereafter pronounced deceased.

Officers made contact with several witnesses who reported seeing three male subjects running from the scene

before police arrived. Officers detained and identified one subject who is possibly related to this incident.

Detectives are canvassing the area and processing the crime scene. Further updates may be released as they

become available.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Duncanville

Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4.