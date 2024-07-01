Glenn Heights welcomes National League of Cities’ representatives with big hello and City Center tour

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – Recently, city officials, employees and state dignitary office representatives welcomed the National League of Cities’ (NCL) representatives to Glenn Heights.

The National League of Cities’ (NCL) representatives are traveling around the United States aboard a wrapped tour bus to celebrate 100 years of strengthening cities.

The NLC Centennial Roadshow is just one of the highlighted events this year to recognize the strength of cities big and small throughout the country.

While in Glenn Heights, NLC representatives toured the City Center facilities, including the Community Center, the Public Safety building, the park construction in progress, and City Hall.

Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown, who serves on NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families, welcomed the crew from NLC with a proclamation and an introduction to the city.

“We were honored to welcome the National League of Cities as they visited Glenn Heights during their 100th anniversary and member City Roundup tour,” Brown said. “This esteemed visit highlights our city’s commitment to growth, community, and excellence. It provides a unique opportunity to showcase the progress and achievements of Glenn Heights, while also allowing us to engage with fellow leaders and share best practices that will further enhance our city’s future.”

Glenn Heights City Council Place 3 Travis Bruton, who serves on the National League of Cities Board of Directors said he was excited about Glenn Heights being part of the NLC 100 year celebration.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase nationally the progress that our city is making,” Bruton explained. “In the short time that Glenn Heights has partnered with NLC, we have experienced firsthand the tremendous support and opportunities that have enriched our city.”

Bruton also stressed that NLC has brought valuable free programs to the community including a Grant Finder for accessing state grants, and CVS discounted medical services for residents.

Most recently, Mayor Brown also brought the local infrastructure hub that aids in securing resources from the Federal level back to the city from NLC to further help realize the city’s vision for a vibrant community where residents can live, work, and play.

“Moreover, NLC’s recognition of a city councilman from a small Texas city to lead as the Vice Chair of Small Cities nationally and serve on the Board of Directors speaks volumes about the inclusive and empowering spirit of NLC,” Bruton added. “I am encouraged by the work that the organization has already done and excited to see what the organization will accomplish in the next 100 years.”

Bryan Griffith, Director, Member Services and Engagement for the National League of Cities also stressed the importance of diversity in communities and local governments.

“We really had a chance on this 100th anniversary to go out and celebrate that diversity, and we want to thank you for having us this morning,” Griffith said. “It is 100 years in the making with a look at how we can continue to advance and better serve our communities.”

The NLC Roadshow began in February in the birthplace of NLC, Lawrence, Kansas visiting 100 cities celebrating 100 years.

As the roadshow toured the country and the State of Texas, each stop was meant to highlight the many unique stories and experiences of municipalities nationwide.

“Being part of this centennial celebration underscores the value and strength of our collective efforts to create thriving communities, and we look forward to the continued collaboration and innovation that the National League of Cities promotes,” Brown concluded.