Le Freak Returns To Midlothian On May 15

Midlothian’s 8th Street Dance Skates Back to Disco-Era

Are you ready for some live music in downtown Midlothian? Not just any music, Le Freak is more than a concert, they are the total package and incredibly popular. Put May 15th on your calendar, dig out those 70s clothes, bring your glow sticks and be ready to enjoy the show. Okay, so maybe leave the bell bottoms in the attic and just bring your favorite camp chair and hope for favorable weather.

Don’t forget this is a family friendly even with a Kids Zone. Coolers are allowed, no vendors will be selling alcoholic beverages but food will be available to be purchased.

Midlothian’s annual 8th Street Dance returns on Saturday, May 15, featuring the popular disco-tribute band Le Freak from 7 to 10 p.m. This popular event ahs drawn over 3,000 people in the past, but don’t worry there’s plenty of room for social distancing. There’s something for everyone with the Kids Zone and food vendors, the free event will be held on North 8th Street between Avenue E and Main Street. Parking is available downtown and on surrounding streets

Le Freak gets its name from the 1978 disco hit made famous by the band Chic. Le Freak’s comedic stage show, complete with crazy wigs and flashy costumes, pays tribute to disco favorites from the 1970s, including tunes by the Bee Gees and Rick James. No stranger to the tribute band circuit, the band competed on America’s Got Talent in 2010, where they just missed making it to the quarterfinals.

Organized by Midlothian’s Parks and Recreation Department, the annual event does not require disco fandom or dancing enthusiasm to relax in a lawn chair and enjoy your friends and neighbors. With a year unlike any other, we’re all ready to catch up with old friends and make new ones. Supported by sponsors, Centennial Roofing, Citizens National Bank of Texas and Jyro Signs, the event promises ample entertainment for all. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/472/8th-Street-Dance.

