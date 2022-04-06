Lancaster Mayor and Council Members Recognized by TML

Facebook

Texas Municipal League Recognizes Lancaster Officials

LANCASTER – There were more than 150 elected officials from the State of Texas who attended the three-day conference put on by the Texas Municipal League (TML) for member cities in Sugarland, Texas at the beginning of February.

TML is a voluntary association of 1,168 Texas cities, of which Lancaster is a member.

At Lancaster’s recent city council meeting Mayor Clyde Hairston, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Stanley Jaglowski, Carol Strain-Burk, Keithsha Wheaton and Betty Gooden-Davis were recognized for their attendance and recognition.

“Each year we have an opportunity to educate ourselves on city government and state government so it will enhance our serving the citizens,” Hairston said. “The more you know the better you can make decisions, so I think it is awesome.”

Hairston has been attending the conferences for five years so this year he also received a special excellent award. With that, the City of Lancaster received an award too.

At the City Council meeting Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones read “The Texas Municipal Institute is a voluntary certification for elected officials who are part of the TML cities, and the leadership program is designed to enhance the leadership and problem-solving capabilities of Texas elected officials. Participants have the option to engage in various diverse topics of learning such as economic development, governance, leadership and more.”

The certified official award received by the mayor and council members in attendance recognize elected officials who complete 72 or more of continuing education hours within a calendar year.

The City of Lancaster was recognized as part of TML for having its elected officials engage in the program and achieving their certified municipal designation from the Texas Municipal League Institute for the Texas Association of Mayors, Council Members and Commissioners.

City of Wilmer also recognized by TML

Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta was also recognized at the TMLI Awards Ceremony.

She was honored with the Texas Municipal League Certified Municipal Official designation.

Wilmer Councilmember Wally Leto also received recognition for his commitment to continuing education. He was awarded the Texas Municipal League Institute (TMLI) Certificate of Recognition.

“I am excited and honored to receive this prestigious award,” Petta said.

She is the first elected official in the City of Wilmer to have received the prestigious designation.