Lancaster Confirms 26 Cases of Covid-19

Lancaster, TX – As of April 10, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 26 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 105 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 1,537 cases in Dallas County.

Governor Greg Abbott is increasing testing centers throughout the state of Texas, with tests that can provide results within 15 minutes. As positive case numbers grow throughout our City, it is important to remain at home as often as possible. If residents choose to leave their home, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a cloth face covering for protection. The City of Lancaster also encourages residents to practice social distancing when they go out in public.

“We are seeing a low number of deaths and a low number of hospitalizations compared to other states,” Abbott said. “People should take that as a good sign that COVID-19, while dangerous, while still growing in the State of Texas, is not as severe as it is in some other states.”

Precautions To Stop The Spread of COVID-19

Please continue taking everyday precautions to help control the spread of the virus:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

If you have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, you can contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

