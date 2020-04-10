Dallas County Announces 105 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Update 4/10/20 Increase by 105
Since March 10, 2020 Dallas County has reported a total of 1,537 COVID-19 cases. So far, there have been 25 deaths in Dallas County attributed to COVID-19. The most recent deaths include: a woman in her 90s, she was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas, and two men in their 80s, residents of the city of Dallas.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, “Today is Good Friday. Like the temporal dark day of pain, despair, and hopelessness that Good Friday represents, I know many are experiencing despair in this uncertain time. Please remember 2 things. Sunday is coming, we will get through this. And second, you don’t have to suffer alone. Call (833) 251-7544 or go to http://DallasCountyCovid.org and see the resources available to you.”
Here are the aggregate Dallas hospital bed totals for Thursday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,354
Beds occupied: 2,917
Total ICU beds: 783
ICU beds occupied: 461
Total ventilators: 901
Ventilators in use: 288
Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
The City is looking to identify any other hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.