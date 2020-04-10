Dallas County Announces 105 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Update 4/10/20 Increase by 105

Since March 10, 2020 Dallas County has reported a total of 1,537 COVID-19 cases. So far, there have been 25 deaths in Dallas County attributed to COVID-19. The most recent deaths include: a woman in her 90s, she was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas, and two men in their 80s, residents of the city of Dallas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, “Today is Good Friday. Like the temporal dark day of pain, despair, and hopelessness that Good Friday represents, I know many are experiencing despair in this uncertain time. Please remember 2 things. Sunday is coming, we will get through this. And second, you don’t have to suffer alone. Call (833) 251-7544 or go to http://DallasCountyCovid.org and see the resources available to you.”

Here are the aggregate Dallas hospital bed totals for Thursday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,354

Beds occupied: 2,917

Total ICU beds: 783

ICU beds occupied: 461

Total ventilators: 901

Ventilators in use: 288

Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

The City is looking to identify any other hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.

