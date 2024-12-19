Lancaster Celebrates $25 Million Grant to Transform Regional Infrastructure and Connectivity

Facebook

LANCASTER—Last week, when I attempted to contact Mayor Clyde Hairston in Lancaster, he called me back and apologized for being so busy.

A good busy for the City of Lancaster.

One piece of Lancaster’s good news is that the city is celebrating a grant partnership that will fund needed infrastructure improvements.

In this case, Lancaster is joining several other cities in celebrating the awarding of a $25 million grant that will drive significant infrastructure advancements across the region.

Vershurn Ford, Director of Community & Public Relations for the City of Lancaster, said overall, the advancement will enhance connectivity and development in all the participating communities. However, he did not mention the other communities involved alongside Lancaster.

At the awarding of the $25 million grant recognition luncheon hosted by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) at their Arlington office, leaders from across the region came together to honor this transformative milestone.

The event featured remarks from Mayor Hairston, who stressed the grant’s overall impact on Lancaster’s infrastructure improvements.

“This $25 million grant is not just an investment in infrastructure—it’s an investment in the people and future of our community,” Mayor Hairston said. “This funding will help us strengthen Lancaster’s connectivity and prepare for the growth and opportunities ahead.”

Other luncheon attendees included various representatives from NCTCOG, the Regional Transportation Council (RTC), and officials from recipient cities.

Overall, the luncheon celebrated the collaborative efforts that secured this funding and highlighted the importance of regional partnerships in advancing community development.

Vershun said in an email, “This grant will support a range of projects aimed at improving the transportation network, increasing accessibility, and enhancing the overall quality of life for regional residents.”

The city did not reiterate its plans to improve transportation methods or describe how increasing accessibility and quality of life would be achieved.

Lancaster did remark it “extends its gratitude to NCTCOG, the RTC, and all who contributed to this achievement. The city remains committed to working alongside regional partners to deliver lasting improvements that serve its residents and the broader region.”

According to its website, “The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is a voluntary association of, by, and for local governments, and was established to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen local governments’ individual and collective power and help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions.”

NCTCOG serves a 16-county region centered around the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth.

The Regional Transportation Council is the independent transportation policy body of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, with 45 local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers.