Best Southwest ISD School Board Elections May 2021  

2021 May Election Results Best Southwest ISD

MANSFIELD – There will be two runoff elections in Mansfield ISD on June 5 for both the Place 2 and Place 4 ISD trustee seats.

Place 1, incumbent Michelle Newsom won the majority of votes with 72% or 10,390 votes and sealed her win against challenger Kenneth Chalk with 3,998 or 27.74% of the vote.

In Place 2 there were four candidates, yet incumbent Desiree Thomas who came in with the most votes at 5,804 or 42.16%, did not win by 50% so she will be on the ballot in June against opposent Yolanda McPherson who had 4,255 votes or 30.91%.

The other two challengers came in with Philip DeGroat at 2073 and Theresa Okoro with 1633 votes.

The runoff for Place 4’s unexpired term will be between Keziah Valdes Farrar and Corinne Fiagome. Fiagome had 3,532 to Farrar’s 4,862 votes. Challengers Christine Beason came in with 8.22% of the vote, Meagan Sutton with 13.64%; Denise Lunski with 4.17%, Robedee with 5.16% and Brad Crane with 7.17% of the vote in that race.

DeSoto ISD

Place 6

DeAndrea Fleming, incumbent – 45.94% or 1,302 votes

Standra Booker – 34.19% or 969 votes

LeRoy Collins – 3.67% or 104 votes

Mark Toliver II – 16.20% or 459 votes

Place 7

Traci J McNairy – 60.71% or 1695 votes

David “DaWud” Edgerson – 39.29% or 1,097 votes

Duncanville ISD

Place 6

Janice Savage-Martin 55.39% or 1,859 votes

Carol Ann Curley Davis – 44.61% or 1497 votes

Place 7

Carla Fahey – 52.09% or 1732 votes

Thomas Davis – 31.64% or 1,052 votes

Annette Louis Wingo – 16.27% or 541 votes

Red Oak ISD

Place 6

Michelle Porter, incumbent – 79.47% or 1,667 votes

Ernie Andrew Amaton – 20.53% or 431 votes

Place 7

Gregory Kimble- 36.32% or 755 votes

Melanie Petersen, incumbent – 63.68% or 1,324 votes

Waxahachie ISD

Place 3

Amy Hedtke – 29.08% or 1,629 votes

Kim Kriegel, incumbent – 70.92% or 3,972 votes

