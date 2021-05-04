Best Southwest ISD School Board Elections May 2021  

2021 May Election Results Best Southwest ISD
MANSFIELD – There will be two runoff elections in Mansfield ISD on June 5 for both the Place 2 and Place 4 ISD trustee seats.
Place 1, incumbent Michelle Newsom won the majority of votes with 72% or 10,390 votes and sealed her win against challenger Kenneth Chalk with 3,998 or 27.74% of the vote.
In Place 2 there were four candidates, yet incumbent Desiree Thomas who came in with the most votes at 5,804 or 42.16%, did not win by 50% so she will be on the ballot in June against opposent Yolanda McPherson who had 4,255 votes or 30.91%.
The other two challengers came in with Philip DeGroat at 2073 and Theresa Okoro with 1633 votes.
The runoff for Place 4’s unexpired term will be between Keziah Valdes Farrar and Corinne Fiagome. Fiagome had 3,532 to Farrar’s 4,862 votes. Challengers Christine Beason came in with 8.22% of the vote, Meagan Sutton with 13.64%; Denise Lunski with 4.17%, Robedee with 5.16% and Brad Crane with 7.17% of the vote in that race.
DeSoto ISD
Place 6
DeAndrea Fleming, incumbent – 45.94% or 1,302 votes
Standra Booker – 34.19% or 969 votes
LeRoy Collins – 3.67% or 104 votes
Mark Toliver II – 16.20% or 459 votes
Place 7
Traci J McNairy – 60.71% or 1695 votes
David “DaWud” Edgerson – 39.29% or 1,097 votes
Duncanville ISD
Place 6
Janice Savage-Martin 55.39% or 1,859 votes
Carol Ann Curley Davis – 44.61% or 1497 votes
Place 7
Carla Fahey – 52.09% or 1732 votes
Thomas Davis – 31.64% or 1,052 votes
Annette Louis Wingo – 16.27% or 541 votes
Red Oak ISD
Place 6
Michelle Porter, incumbent – 79.47% or 1,667 votes
Ernie Andrew Amaton – 20.53% or 431 votes
Place 7
Gregory Kimble- 36.32% or 755 votes
Melanie Petersen, incumbent – 63.68% or 1,324 votes
Waxahachie ISD
Place 3
Amy Hedtke – 29.08% or 1,629 votes
Kim Kriegel, incumbent – 70.92% or 3,972 votes