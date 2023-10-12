K.K. Mclemore, Local Author and Teacher On A Halloween Book Tour In DFW

Facebook

Dallas, TX (September 13, 2023)—Max Stapleton and the Curse of Halloween is a children’s book based around the everyday-hero Max Stapleton. In the book, Max steps up to save Halloween for his town after Pumpkin Head Jack takes all the candy from the memorable night. This fun and spooktacular book for kids ages 6 and 7, will take author K.K. Mclemore to local elementary schools and public libraries throughout the month of October.

Mclemore will end the month with a big event at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth to give back to the kids. K.K. Mclemore has always believed deeply in giving back to the community, which is why he is partnering with Cook’s to donate books to children and participate in an author reading event. As an educator, he has teamed up with a school from his district to have kids sign copies of the books in advance with “get well soon notes” and well wishes for the patients that will go to the sick children at the time of the visit.

The Dallas-Fort Worth based tour begins on October 2nd and continues through October 30th. Members of the community are welcome to join Mclemore for the readings at public libraries, Scare on the Hill, and coffee shops. Books will be available to purchase in limited quantity at each event, but can purchased in advanced online at Barnes & Noble. Order forms will be available at each event as well. Each book is $20.00.

To buy a copy of Max Stapleton & The Curse of Halloween please visit Barnes & Noble Online. For more information on K.K. Mclemore and the tour please follow @k.kmclemore on Instagram to stay updated.

About Author K.K. Mclemore:

K.K. Mclemore was inspired to write after the birth of his son. An educator for five years, he is currently teaching in Duncanville ISD, where he works with special needs children. Both his home and work life motivated him to develop the Max Stapleton character. He knows kids very well and wrote this as a memento to share with his son and other families to read in their household during the Halloween season, too. When not writing, he likes to spend time with his friends and family, valuing the importance of bonding with the ones he holds close to him.