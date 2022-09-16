JW Marriott San Antonio Is Getting Spooky With Halloween Fright House & More

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Discover Fun And Frightful Activities For All Ages At The Resort Throughout October

SAN ANTONIO – Sept. 16, 2022 – It’s the most frightful time of the year at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Spooky season calls for ghouls, goblins, and gimmicks, and the resort is the most festive spot for a scary good time. The Halloween Fright House, special Halloween inspired cocktail, arts and crafts, Halloween movies, scavenger hunts, and more will give guests of all ages the opportunity to join in on the haunted thrills and fun.

The resort is thrilled to announce the return of the Halloween Fright House. Ventana Cabana near the River Bluff Water Experience transforms into a frightful experience for guests who dare to enter! The Halloween Fright House will include the traditional ghastly thrills with exciting new additions. Complete with spooky ghouls, spiderwebs, clowns, and more, this attraction is sure to cause quite the fright leading up to Halloween night. While the encounter may not be suitable for guests under 12 years of age, older guests can dare to enter the Fright House daily from 4-9 p.m. during the month of October.

For those looking to celebrate Halloween with less of a tremor, the resort will host a spider scavenger hunt activity, Halloween movie showings, pumpkin decorating, and Halloween arts and crafts. The resort’s s’mores by the firepit will feature an exciting Halloween twist with ghost shaped marshmallows to bring the spooky season to everyone’s favorite dessert.

To keep the Halloween celebrations in full swing, adult guests can sip on a Vanilla Fang, the resort’s signature Halloween cocktail. This witch’s brew is a creamy vanilla martini with pumpkin spice flavoring and topped with a hot cocoa spider.

Vanilla Fang Ingredients:

1.5 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Kahlua

0.5 oz Fireball

1 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice Seasoning

Sprinkle Hot Cocoa Spider

In addition to spooktacular activities, tricks, and treats, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa offers activities for guests of all ages, picturesque hill country views, 9 acres of water park fun, 36 holes of PGA TOUR golf, an award-winning 26,000 square-foot spa, Hill Country hiking and biking trails, seven dining outlets, and is located just a short drive from San Antonio International Airport. Guests never need to leave the resort once they have arrived to stay entertained, keep up with their fitness regimen, or enjoy quiet spots to relax and rejuvenate while on vacation. The resort is the Texas Hill Country’s premier destination offering an authentic Hill Country experience and direct access to all the area’s treasures.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, six distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives. The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest.

Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.