ROISD Joint Training with Cities of Red Oak & Glenn Heights; Receives Motto Signage

(RED OAK, TX) — The ROISD Police Department is partnering with city first responders (Red Oak and Glenn Heights) for joint training on Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4 at the ROISD Career & Technical Education building behind the ROISD police offices and adjacent to Red Oak Middle School. Training will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The goal is to enhance campus security and review emergency response protocols. This training session has been in the works since January 2022, as all involved understand that collaboration is essential to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

PLEASE BE AWARE:

There will be additional first responder vehicles – police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, etc. – on the scene.

Those participating will have blank and simunition rounds – no live rounds are used in training – however, they can still sound like shots being fired.

Volunteer ‘actors’ will be ‘rescued’ from the scene to simulate actual scenarios.

Please do not call 9-1-1. If you have any questions, please contact the ROISD Administration Office at 972-617-2941.

ROISD to receive National Motto Signage From Anonymous Donor

— Red Oak ISD recently learned an anonymous donor will be supplying versions of the United State national motto for all schools and facilities.

ROISD Board Member Penny Story has indicated she secured the donation of framed or durable posters with “In God We Trust” along with the United States flag and Texas flag. If the donation meets the requirements, the District must now post the donated items in a conspicuous place in each building. Per the Code, the items must be donated or purchased with private funds.

The items, which have not yet been received, will be placed in schools once received.

Texas Education Code 1.004

Sec. 1.004. DISPLAY OF NATIONAL MOTTO. (a) A public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education as defined by Section 61.003 must display in a conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto, “In God We Trust,” if the poster or framed copy meets the requirements of Subsection (b) and is:

(1) donated for display at the school or institution; or

(2) purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution.

(b) A poster or framed copy of the national motto described by Subsection (a):

(1) must contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag; and

(2) may not depict any words, images, or other information other than the representations listed in Subdivision (1).

(c) A public elementary or secondary school and an institution of higher education may accept and use private donations for the purposes of Subsection (a).