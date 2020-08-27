Judy Ann Scott Celebration of Life Services To Be Held Friday

Judy Ann Scott passed away peacefully at her home on her birthday August 25, 2020 in Dallas, TX due to complications following lung cancer.

Judy was born on August 25th, 1946 in Dallas, TX to her parents Julia and JT Scott. She attended Wheatland Grade School and Kimball High School. She graduated from North Texas State University with a Business degree. Following college, Judy worked at the Federal Reserve bank. She changed careers to become a realtor in 1985, shortly thereafter starting her own real estate firm, Projections Real Estate, Inc., with her business partner Mike White.

Judy contracted polio as a young child, but you would have never known it as she never complained or let it hold her back. Judy was a caring, patient and loving person who helped many people throughout her life. She was also a huge music lover with hundreds of albums and experienced one of Willie Nelson’s early picnics. She was an avid traveler, too, visiting many places all over the world, from Russia, to Israel, to South America.

Judy is survived by her sister, Brenda Darby of Granbury, TX; her niece Kristin McCollam, partner Karen Welch; her nephew Scott McCollam, his wife Aimee and their children Marlie and Marin; her cousins Bill Campbell, his wife Joan and their daughter Kaylee, Mike Campbell, his wife Nancy; her god-daughter Brieana DeGrate and her dear friends Mike White and Johnny Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Julia and JT Scott, as well as her brother-in-law Ray Darby.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 on Friday August 28th at the Golf Club of Dallas, 2200 W. Red Bird Lane, 75232. There will be a grave side service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Judy’s name at the Scottish Rite for Children Hospital click here

