Six Men Indicted For Organized Criminal Activity In Shooting At Village Creek Park

(Fort Worth, TX) – Six men have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity led to a May 10, 2020, shooting at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth.

A Tarrant County Grand Jury handed up indictments Wednesday for Curtiss Dwayne Goss, 22; Kristopher Robinzine, 26; Caleb Lorenzo Houston, 20; Dcameron Lajuan McKellar, 21; Daveon Harden, 19; and Avin Wilburn, 19.

All were indicted on the same charges: three counts of engaging in organized crime; three counts of aggravated assault; and two counts of engaging in organized crime, deadly conduct.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are not ruling out the possibility of charging others,” said Page Simpson, chief of the gang unit in the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office

The shooting wounded five people and created chaos in the crowded park with over 400 people trying to find safety. On May 20, the Fort Worth Police Department announced the arrest of three suspects: Dcameron McKellar b/m – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon; Kristopher Robinzine b/m – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon and Kieston Allen b/m – Terroristic Threat.

