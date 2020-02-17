Join The DeSoto Community Challenge

DeSoto Invites You To Workout Saturday February 29

DeSoto- Calling all DeSoto residents, it’s time to put down the Girl Scout cookies and work off some of those calories. Your city needs your help with the City of DeSoto “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge.” On Saturday, February 29th at 9AM, fitness-minded DeSoto residents have the opportunity to work out with the brave and buff first responders from DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue. Currently, DeSoto ranks 6th in mid-size communities and they need your help to move up in the rankings!

So come out Saturday February 29th to “The Pit Fitness & Rehab” located in the Grow DeSoto Marketplace, 324 E. Beltline Road, in DeSoto. If you’re more into spectator sports tha working out, you don’t want to miss the Tug of War featuring the DeSoto Fire Rescue vs. the Offensive Line of the DeSoto Eagles.

It’s Time DeSoto

From the DeSoto Facebook page: “Will Fire’s brave first responders “school” the young Eagles linemen on respecting their elders, or will they get “smoked” by some of ISD’s future NCAA/NFL stars of the gridiron? You won’t know unless you show!”

For every DeSoto resident that registers, the City of DeSoto can earn 750 points. It’s free and easy to register in the 2020 Community Challenge which runs through March 1, 2020 at 5PM cst.

Why should you join? Well, getting healthy and fit is a good thing. Plus, everyone wants bragging rights, but there are also prizes. The community with the most points in each size category will receive an $1,800 community grant to put toward future health-related efforts and four free registrations to the 2020 Healthier Texas Summit event!

Are you really into fitness or super competitive? Well, individual prizes are also available. Individuals will be entered into drawings to win prizes when they reach over 1000 points during the competition. If you reach over 50,000 points by the end of the Challenge, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize. Follow the It’s Time Texas Facebook page for more information about prizes.

