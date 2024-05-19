Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Opening June 12

Facebook

The wait is almost over! On June 12, South Dallas County residents can enjoy shopping at the first Dallas location of Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B. The new store is located at 4101 W. Wheatland Road, just to the east of Duncanville and slightly to the west of DeSoto.

The new Joe V’s Smart Shop opening marks the cost-conscious store’s first location in DFW and outside of the Houston area. The 55,000 square foot store will offer the highest quality fresh products, combined with the “lowest prices in the marketplace,” their press materials read. That’s why their customers are known as “Smart Shoppers.”

The new store opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on June 12, and it’s easy to predict some long lines for this highly anticipated grand opening. H-E-B, a San Antonio-based multi-format retailer, is known for pulling out all the stops at their opening events.

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B

The new store is located at 4101 W. Wheatland Road in Dallas. Their innovative price format promises to deliver a uniquely curated assortment of community-focused products, and the high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices.

H-E-B is also opening a new store in Mansfield early this summer. The company also announced plans to open a Joe V’s Smart Shop at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in the spring of 2025. The concept launched in 2010, and currently employs more than 2,000 Partners across 10 stores in the Houston area.

The new Joe V’s Smart Shop in South Dallas County plans to employ more than 200 Partners, drawn primarily from the local community. H-E-B is known as one of the top employers in the country. Their employees at the new store will receive training, competitive pay, a robust benefits package, and career and leadership advancement.