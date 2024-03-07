Jeremy Griffin Sets Musical Milestone at DeSoto High School: First African American Percussionist to Advance to State in 17 Years

DeSoto senior Jeremy Griffin, a percussionist, is the first African American in school history to advance to state in that area of competition. He is also the first DeSoto student to reach state in 17 years and he is the first student ever to make jazz regionals, where he finished third. Photo courtesy Tiffany Griffin

Jeremy Griffin is making some beautiful noise for DeSoto High School – along with some history.

The senior percussionist is the first African American in school history to advance to state in that area of competition. He is also the first DeSoto student to reach state in 17 years, and he is the first student ever to make jazz regionals, where he finished third.

Griffin humbly called his historic accomplishments “a significant milestone in my musical journey.”

His musical passion began at age 3, with pots and pans as his first instruments.

“Music is a key that unlocks a special part of my mind, making me feel truly myself,” he said.

“Coming from a family deeply rooted in singing, making history at my high school brings immense satisfaction,” he said. “Discovering that I am the first all-state percussionist in

DeSoto High School’s history was a poignant moment for me. I’ve always believed in my talents, and this accomplishment affirms my ability to soar in my chosen path.”

He specializes in percussion instruments. He is also learning piano, bass, and acoustic guitar, with the drum set remaining his “first love.”

“The drum set holds a therapeutic quality for me, allowing creative expression through various drums and cymbals. Over the years, I’ve delved into music notation, arranging pieces, and expanding my musical skills,” he said.

While coming from a family of singers, he focuses on instrumental expertise and has earned accolades such as the Louie Armstrong Jazz Award and Outstanding Wind Symphony Percussionist. Outside of school music, he contributes to his church as a drummer, engages in gardening, keeps a journal, reads, and enjoys time with friends.

In addition to his recent all-state success, Griffin has received recognition dating to 2019, including various all-region awards.

Looking ahead to college, he said his plans include obtaining a scholarship, participating in the college band, maintaining academic excellence, and developing into an independent individual.

Having performed since the age of 5, starting in church, he does plan to perform professionally. However, he said personal experiences have led him toward a newfound interest in Psychology.

“College is the definite choice for me in this new stage of my life,” he said.
Schools he is interested in include Morehouse College in Atlanta, Virginia State University, Berklee College of Music in Boston, and Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.

“While my intended major is Psychology, I still plan on being in the marching, jazz, and (possibly) concert bands,” he said.

