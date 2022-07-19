Know Before you Go: Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo

Facebook

It’s a blazing deal – admission to the Dallas Zoo for just $1 – but it’s also going to be a blazing hot day on Thursday, as Dollar Days Presented by Amazon return to the Dallas Zoo. The Zoo wants guests on Thursday to remember to prepare for the heat…

HOT Tips for Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo:

Look for misters and oscillating fans throughout the Zoo for a brief cooldown.

Or duck inside one of the Zoo’s Reliant “Retreat from the Heat” indoor, air conditioned spaces.

Stay hydrated – the Zoo has $2 water on Dollar Day, or you can bring your refillable water bottle and fill up at most snack spots and restaurants.

Bring a reusable water bottle to the Zoo and top off your H2O at any of the refill stations marked on the Zoo map

Take the DART Red Line right to our gates to avoid traffic and parking!

Don’t forget the sunscreen!

The Zoo has changed things up for Dollar Days this year – so this is CRITICAL INFO:

Unlike in past years, tickets had to be purchased online in advance – and Thursday’s Dollar Day is all sold out!

There are a few tickets left for for the August 11 Dollar Day available on the Zoo’s website now.

Dollar Day tickets will not be available for purchase onsite – so please don’t try to just walk-up to buy your tickets day-of!

The Zoo capped ticket sales on Dollar Days this year to ensure everyone has room to enjoy their day, safely.

The Zoo is asking everyone to have their tickets ready to show when they pull into the parking lot so the staff can easily confirm pre-purchased tickets and quickly direct guests where to park.

Please note, parking fees will be collected at admission booths at the Zoo.

Even more deals at the zoo include: 2 hot dogs, $2 chips, and $2 waters. Plus, regularly scheduled keeper chats and animal encounters are planned. Along with the carousel and giraffe feeding, guests can walk through the interactive Rainforest Adventure maze AND buy tickets for the Dino Safari Presented by Reliant guided tram tours – everything will be open for both Dollar Days.