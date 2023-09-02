Jaylon Thomas’ Four Touchdowns Propels Cedar Hill Past Martin, 33-2

Facebook

A single week can make a big difference.

The Cedar Hill High School Football Team proved that on Friday night with a dominant performance in a 33-2 victory against defending 6A-9 Champion Arlington Martin at Choctaw Stadium.

The Longhorns (1-1) scored the first win of the Nick Ward Era just six days after a 56-21 season-opening loss to Rockwall in the Jerry Jones Classic.

Senior quarterback Jaylon Thomas finished with four touchdowns – two passing and two rushing. Thomas, who transferred to Cedar Hill from Mesquite Horn, completed 10 of 14 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns – both to senior wide receiver Le’Keldrick Bridges (three catches for 47 yards).

Thomas also had six carries for 59 yards and two scores.

Senior Zhaiylen Scott, a Division I prospect at defensive end, finished with six carries for a career-high 103 yards and a touchdown (his third of the season). Cedederick Castleberry (12-56) and Mark Brown (three carries for 49 yards) combined for more than 100 yards.

Cedric Mills caught three passes for 48 yards.

Cedar Hill outgained the Warriors (0-2), 430-73, including 125-23 through the air and 305-50 on the ground. The Longhorns had 20 first downs to Martin’s seven. They also capitalized on two Martin red zone turnovers in the first half.

The Longhorns snapped a five-game road losing streak that dated back to October 2021. They also kept a playoff-caliber opponent out of the end zone for the first time since a November 2021 win over Bryan.

Cedar Hill improved to 3-0 at Choctaw Stadium, after winning at the Texas Rangers’ former ballpark twice during the 2020 season.

The Longhorns will play #8 Southlake Carroll (2-0) in their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, September 8.