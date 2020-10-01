Ellis County Reports 145 Active COVID-19 Cases

On September 18, Ellis County announced they were creating “a one stop location for the public to have a better understanding of COVID-19 in Ellis County.” Instead of posting updates on Facebook on weekdays, they transitioned to a dashboard on the Ellis County Website. The dashboard is updated Monday – Friday as they receive additional information from the State of Texas through the Texas Health Trace Platform.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard from Ellis County, there are 145 active COVID-19 cases as of 9/30/2020.

City # of positives Ennis 29 Ferris 8 Glenn Heights 6 Italy 5 Maypearl 2 Midlothian 28 Milford 2 Palmer 3 Red Oak 24 Waxahachie 36 Unknown 2

They’re reporting an estimated 4,248 recoveries and 39 deaths. Deaths by city: 26 in Waxahachie, five in Ennis, five in Midlothian, one in Ferris, one in Italy and one in Palmer. Note: DSHS data shows 68 deaths in Ellis County.

Ellis County Hospitals show 151 of 215 hospital beds are occupied. There are fifteen COVID-19 patient hospitalized in Ellis County: 13 on a MedSurg unit and two in ICU. Twelve of eighteen ICU beds are occupied, but only two are COVID-19 patients.

Per DSHS in the last 7 days, (9/24-9/30), Texas averaged:

🔹3,181 new cases per day

🔹3,235 current hospitalizations

🔹83 new fatalities reported per day

If you need a COVID-19 test visit gogettested.com to find a location near you and schedule an appointment.

