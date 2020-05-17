In-N-Out Burger Joins DeSoto in Veterans Appreciation Event

DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee and In-N-Out staged a Veterans Appreciation Event on Saturday, May 15. In-N-Out burger donated their food and services to show their appreciation for our Veterans.

DeSoto loves its Veterans and has a very active Veterans Affairs Committee that regularly pays homage to Veterans. It’s chaired by Lieutenant Colonel (US Army Retired) Russell Hooper, who is in charge of ROTC for DeSoto ISD. DeSoto Community Relations Manager Kathy Jones is the staff representative on the Committee and helped the Committee plan the event.

This event was originally slated to be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, but high winds (up to 50 mph), rain, and wind chills down to double and single digits led to its cancellation then. While Saturday’s weather was less than desirable for civilians, DeSoto figured that our Veterans are as tough as they come and wouldn’t let mere rain keep them from this celebration a second time.

