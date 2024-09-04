Ilegal Mezcal Introduces Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish

Facebook

NEW YORK, NY – (September 4, 2024) Ilegal Mezcal proudly unveils its latest innovation in artisanal spirits with the launch of Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish. This new and limited-time offering showcases Ilegal’s craftsmanship as a pioneer of aged expressions, blending the rich heritage of traditional mezcal with a twist of Caribbean barrel aging.

Crafted in small batches in Oaxaca, Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish begins with the brand’s coveted Reposado mezcal, which is expertly aged in American oak barrels for 4-6 months. The liquid is then transported to 215 barrels that previously aged 8-year Caribbean rum, where it is finished to taste for up to two months. The final maturation in premium Caribbean casks infuses the spirit with notes of tropical fruit, warm spices and a subtle hint of caramel sweetness and butterscotch, enhancing the aged agave notes in Ilegal Reposado and creating a harmonious balance between two distinct barrel styles.

“We’ve always welcomed the challenge of what we can create in the mezcal category and are proud of the achievements we and our longtime palenque partners have made in aged mezcal,” said John Rexer, Founder of Ilegal Mezcal. “Ilegal Caribbean Cask Finish takes our Reposado to a new place and speaks to the community blending spirit Ilegal was founded on, marrying the agave-forward character of Ilegal with the vibrant influence of Caribbean rum casks. We look forward to sharing with our fans far and wide.”

The result is a mezcal of exceptional depth and complexity, ideal for savoring neat or elevating cocktails with its nuanced flavor profile. Each bottle exemplifies Ilegal’s commitment to producing high-quality liquid sustainably. Like all Ilegal Mezcal, Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish is made with just agave, sun and time.

Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Rum Cask Finish is rolling out at select retailers and shop.ilegalmezcal.com for a SRP of $45.99. It will also be a part of a Oaxacan dinner series at Soho House locations. For more information on the new release, please visit www.ilegalmezcal.com or follow along @ilegalmezcal on Instagram.