Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour Returns to Dallas on September 24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Search for Local Custom Car to Immortalize as a Diecast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., – Sept. 21, 2022 — The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in search of the hottest custom fan car in Texas on Saturday, September 24. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the Lone Star State’s unique car culture. From candy-painted customs to lifted trucks and muscle cars, there will be something to see for every budding enthusiast or lifelong car fanatic. Additionally, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota will have a special edition model on display. Hot WheelsÒ Garage of Legends life-size vehicles will also be on display, and limited-edition collectables, exclusive to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, will be available for purchase.

The Dallas-area Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop will be held at 2225 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT.

Local builders can register their custom car here: https://hotwheelslegends.com/event/2022/dallas

“The Dallas Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop always brings one of the most unique and diverse collections of custom car builds we see all year, which is why this stop is especially difficult to narrow down to just one winner,” said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel.

The judges will be on the look out for the custom build that best showcases creativity, authenticity, and garage spirit. Each of the judges comes from a unique automotive background and their personal styles will play a major role in placing their votes. Judges for this stop include: professional NASCAR and IndyCar racing driver Santino Ferrucci; Jotech Motorsports racing driver Luna Tran; Toyota Trucks product launch team member Ryan Bray; automotive writer and CanAm Off-Road social media professional Alice Chase, along with members of the Hot Wheels Design Team.

The Toyota 4Runner will reach the 40-year mark with the 2023 model year and, to celebrate, Toyota is offering a distinctive 4WD-only 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. To commemorate this milestone, Hot Wheels will also be releasing a replica of the 40th Anniversary Special Edition 4Runner. As an added bonus for attendees, this special edition vehicle will be on display throughout the event for an up close and personal look.

Now in its fifth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour spans five continents and 16 countries, making it the largest traveling car show in the world. Each stop is a platform for custom car builders to showcase their passion projects with other automotive enthusiasts. The winner of the September 24 stop in Dallas will move on in the competition for a chance at the Global Grand Finale later this year, where the champion will have their car inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.

Additional upcoming North American stops include:

October 8: In-Person Event at Walmart in Los Angeles, California

In-Person Event at Walmart in Los Angeles, California October 20: Virtual Livestream

Virtual Livestream November 10: Global Semi Final (Virtual Event only)

Global Semi Final (Virtual Event only) November 12: Global Grand Finale (Virtual Event only)

Dickies, the global leader in workwear, is once again proud to join the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and celebrate the brand’s do-it-yourself personality. The Legends tour exemplifies “Built not Bought” and this falls right in line with Dickies, which is proud to be present at each of the tour stops providing Dickies wear for judges and staff. In addition, select commemorative Dickies apparel will be available to consumers at each Walmart stop with proof of Dickies purchase from inside the store. Visit the Dickies booth at the event for more details.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

About Hot Wheels

As a 54-year-old brand more relevant today than ever before, Hot Wheels is the world’s leading vehicle franchise which represents and unites all segments of car culture. For decades Hot Wheels has proven its influence in automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance. Through unparalleled collaborations with global leaders in streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, action sports and motorsports, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand engages fans of every generation through immersive live events, global competitions, theme park attractions, world-class digital gaming, consumer products and film and television content.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.