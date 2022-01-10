Help Wanted Ad – Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Help Wanted – Accounting Manager

Create invoices and maintain Accounts Receivables. Ensure wires for deposits are accurate and completed timely. Ensure pursuit costs are allocated to the appropriate jobs and cash source per the formal approval. Responsible for assisting with finance activities related to budgeting, forecasting, profit and loss reporting and balancing ledgers for operating and balance sheet accounts. Maintain the general ledger system, reconciliation of accounts, preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements. Must have a master’s degree, or its foreign equivalent, in accounting or a related field and five years professional experience. Resume to Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, 1500 High Meadows Way, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 or email: [email protected]