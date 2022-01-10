“Hadestown” Opens at Winspear Opera House Jan. 18

Facebook

“Hadestown,” the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical, opens at the Winspear Opera House Jan. 18. The genre-defying new musical is presented by DSM and BAA as part of their 2021-22 Broadway season, and runs through Jan. 30 at the Winspear. For tickets or updated information, please visit dallassummermusicals.org.

The most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season, “Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, and six Outer Critics Circle Awards. The acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell was developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. ‘Hadestown” marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical, writing music, lyrics, and book. It is only the fourth time in Broadway history for a woman to accomplish this creative feat.

Hadestown producers

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, “Throughout its development, ‘Hadestown’ has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth – written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers – with audiences across North America.”

The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont, and which she turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin as her artistic collaborator, the musical has been transformed, blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

“Hadestown” opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the pandemic. “Hadestown” resumed performances September 2, 2021 as the first musical to reopen on Broadway.

The North American touring production of stars Drama Desk Award® nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, and Jamari Johnson Williams. The swings for the touring production include Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

Plot Synopsis

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone —“Hadestown” invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. “Hadestown” is performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, delivering a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® winner and three-time Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award® winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Audiences were electrified at the 2016 world premiere of “Hadestown” at the New York Theatre Workshop, where it became their longest-running show in 40 years. In 2017 the production received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, followed by a sold-out engagement at London’s National Theatre in 2018. The musical was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. It was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy® Award-winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording album is available now. It is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM)

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.

The Winspear Opera House is located at 2403 Flora Street in the AT&T Performing Arts Center in downtown Dallas Arts District. For more information, please visit attpac.org.