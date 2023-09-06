Hawaiian Falls Mansfield Celebrates Dog Days of Summer on September 23

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lucky Luau Sept. 23rd to benefit Mansfield Animal Care & Control

Mansfield- Hawaiian Falls Mansfield is hosting an end of season doggie swim so guests can splash and play in the water with their dogs. The Lucky Luau will be held noon – 3 pm Saturday, September 23rd and will benefit the City of Mansfield Animal Care and Control’s Lucky Fund, which helps provide medical care for stray pets.

“We can’t wait to see our guests splashing and playing with their dogs on the last day we’re open,” said Ron McKenzie, Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director. “We’re even setting aside a special area on our island just for small dogs! We’ll also have our wave pool and the Turtle Bay Kiddie Cove open.”

Admission is $19.99 per person (or $10 per person for Hawaiian Falls season pass holders) which includes up to two dogs. All dogs must be spayed or neutered and have a valid City Pet License. For more information or to register go to http://bit.ly/MACCLuckyLuau

Hawaiian Falls 2024 Season Passes are on sale now for the lowest price of the season, which come with three 2024 Buddy Passes per season pass, each good for one free visit for a friend when accompanied by the pass holder. Other 2024 season pass perks include: one pass – three parks: enjoy unlimited visits to Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco; a 2024 Souvenir bottle; 20-percent discount on all food & beverage purchases; and 20-percent off all cabana rentals. Season pass holders also get to enter the park 30 minutes before the gates open to the public.

More information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets and season passes, are at hfalls.com.