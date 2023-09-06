Dallas Chocolate Festival Returns to F.I.G. Sept. 8-10

Facebook

It’s almost time for one of my very favorite events, the Dallas Chocolate Festival (DCF). The festival returns this weekend for a super sweet three-day event in downtown Dallas. DCF will be held at Fashion Industry Gallery (1807 Ross Ave.) September 8-10. They feature a wide variety of seminars, classes, and of course sampling the wares of Chocolatiers from around the globe.

This year’s theme for the Dallas Chocolate Festival is “The Dream of Chocolate.” The festival will showcase the best and brightest chocolatiers and chocolate makers from around the country, in partnership with Fashion Industry Gallery. Dallas Chocolate Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience that offers visitors a first-hand taste into all things chocolate, from the harvesting process to the beautiful packaging.

Discover New Favorite Chocolatiers

Tickets to the festival provide a way to discover local shops and world-renowned chocolate makers. Local chocolate makers in attendance include 5 Mile Chocolate from Dallas. Local Chocolatiers include Dr. Sue’s Chocolate from Grapevine, Kate Weiser Chocolate from Dallas, Goodies Texas from McKinney, and Yelibelly Chocolates from Addison. Other Texas Chocolatiers include Wiseman House Chocolatiers from Hico, Cinful Sweets from Austin, Golden Eye Chocolates from Austin, and The Touring Chocolatier from Northlake.

In the Chocolate and More category, local companies include My French Recipe from Plano, Dallas College, Collin College from Frisco, Topo Chico from Plano, Diamond Custom Machines from Eataly, and Fine Chocolate Industry Association Ten One Artisan Cheese from Denton. .

Dallas Chocolate Festival Events

Visitors will be offered more than enough samples, expertise, and tastings to satisfy even the sweetest tooth. The weekend events kick off with a Friday Night VIP Party for 21+; tickets are priced at $125. The main event will be held both Saturday and Sunday, and will feature dozens of chocolatiers and chocolate makers, as well as hands-on class experience.

Tickets to attend the informative and fun Experiences from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday are $100; visit dallaschocolate.org to learn more about these seminars and classes. Tickets for the Main Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday are available online for $15-$40, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $10-$30.

Ready to get your tickets for this super sweet event? Please visit dallaschocolate.org. You’ll probably find me at the Kate Weiser Chocolate booth.