Harmony Public Schools to Host Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex-Wide 5th Grade Math Competition

[CARROLLTON] — Harmony Public Schools will host a 5th grade math competition on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton, located at 1024 W. Rosemeade Pkwy., building 2, Carrollton, TX 75007.

The competition is open to ALL 5th graders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; competitors do not need to be students of Harmony Public Schools.

The math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment with respect to mathematics. Students who participate in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.

The top winners will receive prizes including a Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Airpods, a Fuji Instax camera and more!

All students in the 5th grade in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are encouraged to join this competition. Registration is FREE and open through Saturday, March 9.

