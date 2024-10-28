Halloween + Dia de los Muertos Celebrations in North Texas

Facebook

Halloween is closely followed by Dia de los Muertos celebrations in North Texas. Our Halloween celebration nowadays consists of turning on the porch light and handing out candy to neighborhood kids, while trying to resist eating it first. But there’s a lot more to do for those of you who celebrate, so we’re listing a few here.

Cosmic Howl at Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf Grapevine invites lovers of spooky season to experience The Cosmic Howl, a celebration of fall, back for its second year. The veil on the portals is at its thinnest, inviting visitors to an immersive experience enhanced by the spirit of the season.

“We’ve seen so much excitement around this event from the North Texas community,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz, “and we’re sure that this year’s Cosmic Howl will be even more unforgettable. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of Halloween than by exploring the unknown, and no better place to do that than through The Real Unreal.”

Cosmic Howl Party (Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Cap off the month with the ultimate Halloween celebration during our Adulti-Verse Halloween Edition, a night of spooky surprises and eerie entertainment.

Free Halloween Kids Meals at La Madeleine

Parents can make sure your little ghouls and goblins eat a healthy meal before those tempting, sugary Halloween treats at La Madeleine. All La Madeleine locations are offering dine-in customers a free kid’s meal with your entrée. Visit lamadeleine.com for the location near you.

Bar Louie’s original gastrobar pulls out all the stops from Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3. Their scary good deals feature $5 Blue Moon drafts, $5 LTO Halloween-inspired shots, and $9 Bavarian Pretzels.

Throughout October, Bar Louie is highlighting its Martini of the Month in support of its ongoing Cocktails for a Cause initiative featuring the Purple Reign Martini. For each Purple Reign sold*, Bar Louie will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, an organization that strives to solve and end child hunger and poverty (*up to 5,000 martinis sold).

Serious Pizza –Seriously Sweet and Spooky

Get ready for a wickedly fun Halloween treat with Serious Pizza’s Sinister Swirl. This spooky creation, inspired by the ultimate horror twist, looks gross–like a tangled pile of intestines–but offers a seriously sweet surprise. Crafted with their signature handmade dough, it’s twisted to perfection, coated in cinnamon sugar, and drizzled with blood-red cream cheese icing. For an extra eerie touch, it’s served with a side of neon green glowing icing. Better hurry though, this limited-time Halloween special disappears after October 31!

Halloween Trunk or Treat at Andretti Grand Prairie

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Grand Prairie is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 29. This family-friendly, free event invites the community to enjoy an evening of cool rides, spooky vibes and plenty of Halloween fun. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and hand out candy to trunk-or-treaters, with a prize on the line for the Best Decorated Trunk. The winner of the contest will take home an Andretti Family 2-Pack, which includes two 7D Xperiences, two Laser Tag experiences and two $10 game cards. Registration for the contest is free and takes place at the Andretti booth during the event. Everyone is welcome to dress up in costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating from car to car, making this a fun and safe way to celebrate the Halloween season.

Tous les Jours Spooky Delights

Celebrate the Halloween season at TOUS les JOURS with a scrumptious assortment of festive treats. The esteemed bakery chain’s newest collection, “Spooky Delights,” features a terrifyingly tempting array of new, Halloween-themed cakes and pastries. The treats are available now through Oct. 31 at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

The Spooky Delight cake screams scary with its green, orange and purple layers that are delicately paired with smooth cloud cream cheese. Crafted with layers of rich peanut butter buttercream and strawberry jam for a balance of sweet and nutty flavors, the Peanut Butter and Jelly cake offers a little trick – who knew a sandwich-flavored treat would be so delicious? The Halloween Cloud cake is an airy, white sheet cake layered with cloud cream and topped with mixed berries and spooky, Halloween-themed strawberries – perfect for those who prefer simple flavors but appreciate themed decoration.

Kate Weiser Halloween Collection

Skip the basics this Halloween and indulge in delicious hand-painted chocolates from Dallas-based Kate Weiser Chocolate’s brand-new Halloween collection. With frightfully good flavors and meticulous attention to detail, the two new products will elevate your holiday treats and include: four-Piece Cosmic Collection ($15): Two alien bonbons with dark chocolate shells and a white chocolate blueberry ganache filling, and two ghost bonbons with an apple caramel filling in a white chocolate shell. Chocolate Skulls ($28): Two white chocolate Oreo Duja skulls, two milk chocolate almond praline skulls with mixed nuts and dried cherries and two dark chocolate peanut butter praline skulls with Halloween candy.

Dia de los Muertos at Vidorra

Vidorra, a beloved staple of the Mexican culinary scene in North Texas, celebrates Dia de los Muertos with live entertainment, stunning decor, and amazing food on Sat., Nov. 2. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a vibrant Bachata Brunch served until 3 p.m. Alongside the brunch, sugar skull face painters will be at every location from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The face painting is free and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No charge to attend the event, which is open to the public with no RSVP required.

Witching Hour beings at 10 p.m., with a late-night party featuring a DJ spinning the hottest Latin music and a costume contest. The costumes with the best Dia de Los Muertos-inspired looks can earn a chance to win a $100, $50 or $25 Vidorra gift card.

Garland Celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

The annual #DiaGarland celebration is Nov. 2 at Granville Arts Center. The annual festivity, steeped in Mexican traditions, will turn the Granville Arts Center into a vibrant mosaic of color, music, and art, as attendees come together to pay tribute to their departed loved ones. Join us for a FREE event featuring lively performances from The Selena Experience, a Selena tribute band, to Ballet Folklorico.

Enjoy a Dia de los Muertos filled with food trucks, bounce houses, an Artisan Market, community and student altar displays, and Día t-shirts available for purchase. Attendees can look forward to traditional folk dances, including the graceful and passionate Matachines and soulful music from Mariachi and other performers, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Garland’s own México 2000 Ballet Folklórico, dedicated to preserving Mexican heritage through dance, will also perform. Their captivating program is sure to transport the audience to another world, bridging generations through the rich tapestry of Mexicanfolklore. Visitgarlandtx.com/dia-garland.