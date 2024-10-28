Ellafair Celebrates Art, Legacy, & Female Creativity in Duncanville

Facebook

Pioneering community leaders and arts advocates Gale Sliger and Sue Clark launch Ellafair: A Celebration of Art, Legacy, and Female Creativity, a new arts market and fair at D. L. Hopkins Senior Center Nov. 1-2. Ellafair will honor the lifelong achievements of female artists while fostering the next generation of creative talent. This inaugural event is named to reflect grace and a communal fair spirit. Ellafair celebrates accomplished women artists in their 80s, and invites art enthusiasts to experience a vibrant showcase of local talent.

Ellafair will transform the D. L. Hopkins Senior Center into a dynamic hub of creativity and community. The event kicks off with a Vernissage—a private preview showing of paintings and other artworks– from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1. The exclusive preview also offers an opportunity to meet and engage with the featured artists. Ellefair is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2024.

Featured Artists for Ellafair

Marilyn Key, Jo Jennings, Carol Marks, and others are the featured artists who will present their work, offering unique perspectives shaped by years of dedication to their craft. Ellafair highlights not only the immense talent of older female artists but also their enduring influence. This inaugural event reflects Duncanville’s commitment to the arts, its respect for legacy, and its passion for supporting community endeavors.

“This is more than an event; it’s a legacy,” said founder Gale Sliger. “Ellafair is about acknowledging the achievements of female artists who have dedicated their lives to their craft. We hope it inspires women of all ages to keep creating and contributing to our community.”

Ellafair co-founder Sue Clark said, “In Duncanville, we are so fortunate to have a rich pool of creative women who continue to shape the arts. This is an opportunity to honor their work and showcase their contribution to future generations. We invite the community to join us in celebrating these incredible women and their art.”

Ellafair Information

Admission to Ellafair on Nov. 2 is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds and donations will benefit the Duncanville Arts Commission, furthering its mission to support and develop the local arts scene.

“It’s a true honor for us to be a beneficiary of this exciting initiative. Ellafair stands to be a vital catalyst for arts development in our city, raising our regional profile and expanding our capacity to champion local artists,” said Ron Thompson, Duncanville Arts Commission Chair.

D. L. Hopkins Senior Center is located at 206 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. For more information about Ellafair, please contact Gale Sliger at 214-533-5771.