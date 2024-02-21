HACIENDA DEL MAR LOS CABOS, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, REDEFINING MEXICAN CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Facebook

LOS CABOS, MEXICO – Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection (HDM) proudly unveils a new era of culinary brilliance, transforming the resort into an iconic destination for Mexican gastronomy in Los Cabos. Welcoming acclaimed chefs José Lazcarro Quiroz and Juan Antonio Díaz, the resort elevates its culinary offerings to unprecedented heights.

Chef José Lazcarro Quiroz, celebrated for his mastery of Mexican and international cuisine, brings a wealth of creativity and dedication to Hacienda del Mar. With a distinguished career including executive chef roles at Hotel Resort Estrella del Mar in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and Hotel Villa del Palmar Flamingos in Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Chef Lazcarro promises to redefine the culinary scene at the resort. Complementing this expertise is Chef Juan Antonio Díaz, a seasoned culinary maestro with a remarkable background, honed at prestigious establishments such as Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos and Live Aqua Residence Club Los Cabos.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chefs José Lazcarro Quiroz and Juan Antonio Díaz to our culinary team. Their culinary artistry perfectly aligns with our vision to offer an unparalleled dining experience at Hacienda del Mar,” remarked Federico Rubido, General Manager at HDM.

Hacienda del Mar is confident that with Chefs José Lazcarro Quiroz and Juan Antonio Díaz at the helm, the resort will further solidify its reputation for exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence.

Introducing a New Management Team

HDM recently appointed Federico Rubido as its new General Manager, marking the onset of an exciting chapter for this iconic property. With an extensive background in the hospitality industry, Federico brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead Hacienda del Mar into a new era of excellence. His tenure includes notable roles such as Director of Operations at Estrella Del Mar and General Manager at Fiesta Americana Mérida within Grupo Posadas.

In addition to Federico Rubido, HDM welcomes Rocío Sedeño as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. With a proven track record in hotel management and customer service, Rocío is dedicated to enhancing the profitability and guest satisfaction at Hacienda del Mar.

The Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection is reminiscent of a seaside village, with 11 acres overlooking the Sea of Cortez. The sprawling property includes a centralized building that spreads out to 32 unique villas with 270 rooms and suites designed in the captivating combination of traditional Mexican Colonial elements and stylish Mediterranean touches. It features six restaurants, five bars, five swimming pools, a spa and a fitness center. HDM additionally offers a children’s club, and a 1,670 square foot convention center (one of the largest in Los Cabos).

For more information about the Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection, please visit www.marriott.com/sjdhm.

