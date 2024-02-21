Methodist Mansfield’s March To Stomp Out Colon Cancer

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mansfield, Texas – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is proud to announce the inaugural one-mile walk to “Stomp Out Colon Cancer,” aimed at raising awareness about colon cancer and the importance of regular screenings. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside conference rooms A and B and then the walk will be around the exterior of the hospital. The event is free and open to individuals, family members, colon cancer survivors, and community members.

Take a walk through the giant inflatable colon, learn about colon cancer, meet and greet the colorectal physicians and walk with a purpose to “Stomp Out Colon Cancer.” Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and it also one of the most preventable diseases through early detection. The 1M “Stomp Out Colon Cancer” walk aims to unite our community in the fight against this disease and to encourage regular screening.

What: Stomp Out Colon Cancer 1M

Date: March 2, 2024

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: Methodist Mansfield Medical Center conference rooms A and B and the walk around the exterior of the hospital.

Join us in spreading the word about the importance of regular screenings and show your solidarity with colon cancer survivors and family members while paying tribute to loved ones affected by colon cancer.

“It is important to begin screenings for colon cancer at age 45,” said Methodist Mansfield Medical Center President Juan Fresquez. “Screening tests can find precancerous polyps that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best.”

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community.

The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $137.6 million in charity care in fiscal year 2022, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.