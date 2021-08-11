Ground Mosquito Spraying In Duncanville Scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Facebook

Spraying Is In Response To Positive Mosquito Trap

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS – The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting.

The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in one mosquito trap within the 75116 zip code. If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday

night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in targeted areas within the City of Duncanville (see the attached map).

Residents living within the spray zone are encouraged to remain indoors and bring their pets inside during spraying.

City staff will continue to monitor areas where mosquito breeding is most likely to occur. To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents should remove all areas of standing water.

Residents should also report all pools that are not well maintained and abandoned homes where mosquitoes are likely to breed to either City of Duncanville Health Services or Code Enforcement by calling 972-780-5040.

Everyone should continue to protect themselves against the West Nile Virus by using insect repellent containing DEET. Citizens are also encouraged to remain indoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

For more information on the scheduled ground mosquito spraying in Duncanville, contact Tammy Island at 972-707-4963.