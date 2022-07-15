Grapevine Vintage Railroad Hosts New ’60s Surf-Themed Summer Wine Train

Facebook

Catch a Wave at the Summer’s Hottest Beach Party on the Vintage Wine Train

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (July 14, 2022) – Surf’s up this summer in historic Grapevine, Texas! Wax your boards, get ready to hula and come celebrate the dog days of summer on a unique ’60s-themed excursion aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s new Summer Wine Train, presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail.

Beat the heat and enjoy the breeze on this carefree two-hour ride that comes with *two glasses of complimentary wine, individually portioned savory bites (chicken kebabs and Caprese skewers), a souvenir tumbler and all of your favorite ’60s surfer jams. Check in with your party at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., where train coach seats will be assigned. Then enjoy some delicious ham and pineapple sliders along with pita chips, fresh guacamole and salsa.

Pre-ride platform entertainment will have everyone in your party hula-hoopin’ next to the bean bag toss, a limbo contest and more fun photo opps. Ukuleles encouraged! Boarding will start at 7:15 p.m., with a final boarding call (train doors close) at 7:25 p.m. The train departs at 7:30 p.m., returning approximately two hours later. Tickets are $52 per person and can be purchased here. Appropriate attire required (no swimsuits please).

WHAT: Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Summer Wine Train – ’60s Surf Theme

WHEN: Friday, July 22, 2022 (7:15 p.m. boarding begins)

WHERE: Historic Cotton Belt Railroad District, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine, Texas, 76051

WHO: Ages 21+

*Additional wine will be available for purchase.

About the Grapevine Vintage Railroad

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad, located in the heart of Historic Grapevine, offers a unique experience on authentic, air-conditioned 1920s Victorian coaches. The historic attraction offers more than just standard train rides—throughout the year, guests can discover a variety of special events and excursions including the adults-only Jazz Wine Trains, the annual family-favorite North Pole Express®, or the After Christmas Trains to close out the year, and more.

About Grapevine, Texas

Historic Grapevine, Texas—centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth—is the premiere go-to destination when planning a getaway or vacation in North Texas, providing guests a sophisticated escape from the big city. Step back in time on Historic Downtown Main Street and visit the more than 80 charming locally-owned shops, boutiques, jewelry stores, winery tasting rooms, restaurants and artisans.

Guests can unwind at one of the many award-winning winery tasting rooms, and rest easy at one of the city’s exceptional hotels, like Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center or Great Wolf Lodge, which features an indoor water park. Take advantage of recreation on Lake Grapevine as well as over nine miles of wilderness and biking trails. Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad or experience late 19th century farm life at historic Nash Farm. Whether you enjoy indoor or outdoor activities, Grapevine has something for everyone. For more information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com