DeSoto Police Investigate Homicide On Canyon Place

Detectives Have a Person Of Interest They Are Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the early Friday morning shooting death of a male resident in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Canyon Place location shortly before 2:00 AM and found a male resident who had been fatally wounded in his home. They also located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg just outside of the victim’s residence and administered emergency first aid before DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics treated and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

No details are yet available about the deceased resident, but detectives consider the man with the leg wound to be a person of interest and are continuing their investigation.

Police do not believe that this incident was random and do not believe that there is any threat to the public. They ask residents who believe that they have information related to this shooting to please contact the DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.