Grand Prairie Renames 19th Street to ML King Jr. Boulevard

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie recently renamed 19th Street to ML King Jr. Boulevard during a ceremony that was held the same day as the historical date of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The event took place in the parking lot at David Daniels Elementary Academy of Math and Science at 801 SW 19th St.

The street renaming of NW 19th Street and SW 19th Street was approved by Grand Prairie City Council in a council meeting in August.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen said “Naming a street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been a consideration, but it came to the forefront during the 100 year anniversary celebration of the St. John Church at 1701 West Jefferson in Grand Prairie.”

Grand Prairie’s Gerald Hodges explained that during the celebration, Pastor Denny Davis appealed to the Mayor and Councilmember Jorja Clemson, who were in attendance, that it was time to have a street that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pastor Davis and Pastor C.L. Taylor of Morning Star Baptist Church had been discussing the subject and wanted to bring a Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd to the City of Grand Prairie.

The City of Grand Prairie then commissioned Deputy City Manager Bill Hills to facilitate locating and renaming a street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

19th Street Site of Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

The City of Grand Prairie chose 19th Street because it is used annually for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. The street also ends in front of David Daniel elementary school, a school named after one of the first African American principals in Grand Prairie.

Hodges responded by email that David Daniels was also a noted community leader and therefore the reason that the school, which had been named in his honor, was also the location of the street dedication.

“The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not only honored by the street named after him, but also by the unity achieved with the community and City of Grand Prairie working together to make this happen,” Hodges concluded. “The City of Grand Prairie always aims to be responsive to its citizens. It is a joy of the City to honor people who have made significant contributions. There are always logistics to be worked out so wait and see what comes next! Great things are happening here in Grand Prairie.”